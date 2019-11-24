|
(nee Hedervare) Beloved Mother and Grandmother Age 87; longtime St. Paul resident. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Michael; daughter, Teresa; parents, John & Evelyn; and brother, Don. Survived by children, Michele (Dean) Brown, Roxanne (Joe) Richards, Michael (Michele), Lisa (Dan) Tuset and Rebecca (Steve) McBride; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, December 2 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Visitation 2-6 PM Sunday 12/1 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23), and 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at the church. Interment 10:30 AM Tuesday 12/3 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Gables at Johanna Shores for their care of Joan. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019