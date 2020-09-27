Age 86 Died peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. Born in Lanesboro, MN. Resident of Realife Cooperative, St Paul, MN. Preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Borgen; sister, Charlotte; daughter, LeeAnnette; sister-in-law, Susan Borgen and many friends. Survived by beloved husband, David, of 63 years; brother, Wayne L Borgen (friend, Shelley); daughters, Denice (Jim) Kroening, Kris (Paul) Schutta; grandchildren, Matt, Sarah, Emilee (Dillon), Eric and great-grandson, Declan. Joan graduated from Chosen Valley High School in Chatfield, MN in 1952; obtained her RN from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing, Mpls in 1956; a BS in Gerontology from Metro State Univ in 1979. Her career in medicine was a gift to many including 8 years as a hospice nurse at Bethesda Hospital. Other career highlights include serving at Gillette Children's Hospital, Veteran's Hospital, Parkway Manor Nursing Home, a private duty nurse and as a Certified Massage Therapist. Survived the onset of numerous diseases including breast cancer, thyroid cancer and stroke. Her strength, faith, strong-will and determination allowed Joan to survive these challenges with resilience and grace. Joan was a very caring, loving and supportive daughter, wife, mom, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend. She had genuine concern for the down-and-out and cared for those who were ill. She included those considered different and treated all with kindness. Joan touched so many lives and was a mom/grandma to many. We will remember her beautiful smile, the twinkle in her eyes, gentle nature, her love of travel, deadheading flowers, her abundance of wonderful recipes and how she naturally made all near feel unconditionally loved. Actively involved with short-term volunteer mission work, served on Board of Emma Norton Services for Women and as former Pres of United Methodist Women, Church visitation ministry, food and furniture ministries, pasty bake church fundraisers, church choir and was master bread baker for the annual church bazaar. The family is eternally grateful to the compassionate HealthEast Hospice caregivers (Ken, Diana, Abby, Alisha, Karla, Renae, Deb, Tammy, Karl) and Joan's oncologist, Dr. Jim for tending to her excellent quality of care. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Christ UMC; Emma Norton Services; or charity of donor's choice in memory of Joan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store