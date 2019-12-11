|
|
Age 83, of Oakdale Passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Utah. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Agnes Hathaway; nephew, Lohr Hathaway; sister-in-law, Jen Hathaway. Joan worked for 3M for over 40 years. Joan is survived by her siblings, Lyden Hathaway, Judy (Ron) Peterson; nieces, Deb (Doug) St. Martin, Beth (Romeo) McKiever, Shelly Peterson, and Sheryl Peterson; extended family and friends. Funeral Monday, December 16th 11:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Special thank you to all the caregivers at Quail Meadow Assisted Living in Utah, and hospice nurse Debbie Michaelson for your loving care. WULFF 651-755-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019