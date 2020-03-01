|
|
Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. She had a brilliant mind, special sense of humor and stoic toughness. Gentle, caring and ever-patient; yet, stood as the toughest woman on earth. Survived by son, Barry (Amy) Stoffel; grandsons, Easton Ray, Brody Robert & Jack Bear Stoffel; brother, Jon (Deb) Hubert. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3-5pm on Friday, March 6th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020