Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Joan M. "Joani" HUBERT

Joan M. "Joani" HUBERT Obituary
Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. She had a brilliant mind, special sense of humor and stoic toughness. Gentle, caring and ever-patient; yet, stood as the toughest woman on earth. Survived by son, Barry (Amy) Stoffel; grandsons, Easton Ray, Brody Robert & Jack Bear Stoffel; brother, Jon (Deb) Hubert. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3-5pm on Friday, March 6th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
