Joan M. (Ball) KROGH
1937 - 2020
Born 9/9/1937; Deceased 10/13/2020 Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Marion Ball; and husband, Lester C. Krogh. Joan was a 40-year 3M employee. Joan's family includes a brother, Tom Ball; a niece and nephew; 2 grand nieces and 2 grand nephews; Lester's daughter, Christine Brown (Baird); Lester's son, Charles Krogh (Beth Hudson); 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. No memorial service at this time. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials to Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Chaplaincy Endowment Fund, or donor's choice.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
