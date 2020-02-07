Home

Joan M. QUANDT

Joan M. QUANDT Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Eva Johnson; brothers, Russ, Howard and Clayton; sisters Alice, Florence and twin sister, Jean. Survived by husband of 58 years, Roy; children Larry, Mark, and Duane (Sue); grandchildren Kaitlyn, Grant, Addyson, Alexandra and Emily and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday Feb 10th 11 AM at Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave., Roseville, Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel and one hour prior at the church. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association or Epilepsy Foundation of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
