October 24, 1936 — March 1, 2020 Joan, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, ending her years-long struggle with dementia. She is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Ida (Iversen) Mastel; former spouses, Tom Shepard and Jim Salyers; sister-in-law, Mary Mastel; brother-in-law, Al Hartmann. Survived by daughters, Sandra (John) Schlagel, Michele Jackson, and Wendy (Jim) Gale; grandchildren, Matt Grewe, Jen (Nick) Welker, Jordan and Alexis Jackson, Lilly and Kaylee Gale; great-granddaughter, Alayah Jackson; siblings, Walter Mastel, Joyce (Nick) Walter, Delores Fairbanks, Lawrence Mastel, Diane (Victor) Hepokoski, and Rosemary Hartmann; as well as many other relatives and friends. Joan was a dedicated employee of the Pioneer Press for 30 years as a proofreader and printer. She continued to keep up with all current events even after retiring in 2001. She was an avid reader and wildly quick-witted. She had impeccable style — ever the picture of perfection from head to toe. Joan was a true blue Minnesota sports fan, especially when it came to the Vikings and Twins. She loved being social and spending time with her family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, March 6 at THE CATHEDRAL OF SAINT PAUL, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B from 4-7 PM Thursday and at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020