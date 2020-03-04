Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
THE CATHEDRAL OF SAINT PAUL
239 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
THE CATHEDRAL OF SAINT PAUL
239 Selby Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map

Joan M. (Mastel) SALYERS


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. (Mastel) SALYERS Obituary
October 24, 1936 — March 1, 2020 Joan, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, ending her years-long struggle with dementia. She is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Ida (Iversen) Mastel; former spouses, Tom Shepard and Jim Salyers; sister-in-law, Mary Mastel; brother-in-law, Al Hartmann. Survived by daughters, Sandra (John) Schlagel, Michele Jackson, and Wendy (Jim) Gale; grandchildren, Matt Grewe, Jen (Nick) Welker, Jordan and Alexis Jackson, Lilly and Kaylee Gale; great-granddaughter, Alayah Jackson; siblings, Walter Mastel, Joyce (Nick) Walter, Delores Fairbanks, Lawrence Mastel, Diane (Victor) Hepokoski, and Rosemary Hartmann; as well as many other relatives and friends. Joan was a dedicated employee of the Pioneer Press for 30 years as a proofreader and printer. She continued to keep up with all current events even after retiring in 2001. She was an avid reader and wildly quick-witted. She had impeccable style — ever the picture of perfection from head to toe. Joan was a true blue Minnesota sports fan, especially when it came to the Vikings and Twins. She loved being social and spending time with her family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, March 6 at THE CATHEDRAL OF SAINT PAUL, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd. B from 4-7 PM Thursday and at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -