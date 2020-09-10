Age 83, of South St. Paul Born in Faribault on April 18, 1937. Preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Euclid and Serena Boudreau, siblings Don, Marv, Bev, Roger and Bubs. Loving mother to Wendy Felton, Wayne (friend Lori), Jeff (Dori), Sandy Haima (Tom), David (Chanda). Grandmother to Scott, Joe, and Amanda Felton, Charles Woods, Tess and Sam Haima and Nathan Woods; as well as six great grandchildren. Joan was an active member of the SSP Senior Center. Special thank you to David and Debbie Boudreau, her many wonderful neighbors, caring friends and Allina Hospice. Mass of Christian burial held at The Church of Saint John Vianney: 840 19th Ave N SSP, Saturday, September 12 at 9:00am with greeting held at 8:30am, masks required with social distancing in practice.









