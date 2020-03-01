|
Age 90, of Roseville Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, Anthony; brothers, George, Dick and Greg. Survived by husband of 70 years, Bob; children: Pamela, Michele (Dean), Roger, Mike (Jodi) and David, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Special thanks to New Perspective Senior Living in Roseville and HealthPartners Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charites of St. Paul. Memorial Service at 11AM on Monday March 9th at Roseville Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020