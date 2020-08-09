With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Joan, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 29, 2020. She left us unexpectedly at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. She was in her 87th year. Joan was born in West Roxbury, Mass. to Ann and Elvel Palmquist. She met her husband Raymond, while he served in the Navy in Boston, and moved herself and her family to Gem Lake Minnesota in 1953. Joan and Ray were married in October of 1954 and had six children. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond A.; children Robert (Ann), Stephen (Pam), Raymond J. (Gloria), Richard (Sandra), Scott (Lisa), Susan (Michael Bajczyk); sister-in-law Mary Ann Grundhofer; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Elvel Palmquist and her brother Robert Palmquist. Joan's career took her first to the First National Bank in St. Paul, for several years and then to the White Bear Lake School District where she worked for over 20 years. Joan was a loving and compassionate woman, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and devout Catholic who never forgot a milestone in your life. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, crafting and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment on August 12, 2020. A video of the service will be available at mueller memorial.com
a few days after the service. Memorials preferred to St. Mary's Church, White Bear Lake, Vietnam Veteran's or donor's choice.