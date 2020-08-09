1/1
Joan Marianne (Palmquist) TESSIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our Joan, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 29, 2020. She left us unexpectedly at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. She was in her 87th year. Joan was born in West Roxbury, Mass. to Ann and Elvel Palmquist. She met her husband Raymond, while he served in the Navy in Boston, and moved herself and her family to Gem Lake Minnesota in 1953. Joan and Ray were married in October of 1954 and had six children. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond A.; children Robert (Ann), Stephen (Pam), Raymond J. (Gloria), Richard (Sandra), Scott (Lisa), Susan (Michael Bajczyk); sister-in-law Mary Ann Grundhofer; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Elvel Palmquist and her brother Robert Palmquist. Joan's career took her first to the First National Bank in St. Paul, for several years and then to the White Bear Lake School District where she worked for over 20 years. Joan was a loving and compassionate woman, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and devout Catholic who never forgot a milestone in your life. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, crafting and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment on August 12, 2020. A video of the service will be available at mueller memorial.com a few days after the service. Memorials preferred to St. Mary's Church, White Bear Lake, Vietnam Veteran's or donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved