Of Roseville, MN Joanie's generous heart that gave her energy for 91 years of a fully lived life stopped on May 19, 2020. She was born to Joseph Francis and Emelia Veronica Groebner in Waseca, MN where she grew up with and married Thomas Edward Bower. Joan and Tom raised five children in St. Paul. While being a great mother she dedicated many volunteer hours to Corpus Christi Church and developed impressive sewing knowledge and skills. Playing bridge with some exceptional, life-long friends was an important part of her and Tom's life. Joan dedicated much of her life to her family and grandchildren, but still found time for adventures. She and Tom traveled the world. She skied, canoed, and biked with her friends. She would say "you can't live your life afraid" and she didn't. Joan is survived by her 5 children, Mary, John (Karen), Jim (Sue), Ann Weber (John) and Amy (Paul McKinney); her brother, Jim Groebner and sister, Mary Jo Upson; grandchildren, Toni, Chris and Adam Bower, Thomas and Hazel McKinney, Emelia and Andrew Weber. Preceding her in death are husband, Tom; siblings, Mildred Fisher, Agnus Lund, Elmer, Hubert, Albert, Leo, Gene and Harold Groebner and Marjorie Swanberg. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church.