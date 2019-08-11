|
|
Our dearly loved Joan, aged 84, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Joan focused on taking care of others in her career and her life. She achieved a nursing degree from the College of St. Catherine and began her career as a nurse at Fairview Riverside Hospital. She left nursing to take care of her family and her husband Art. She was always volunteering at the church, the school, meals on wheels and other organizations. Joan loved music and spent her free time playing the piano by ear and singing with the Kitchen Cut Ups music group. She spent her summer weekends at the cabin and her winters downhill skiing with ski groups. Preceded in death by husband Art; brothers Richard Reding and Jim Reding. Survived by son John (Tonia), daughter Suzanne (Dan) Roemer Feely, son Dan; grandchildren Austin, Alissa, Brandon, Justin, Isabella, and Dominic Roemer and Beck, Vaugn and Capria Feely. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with visitation starting at 9AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Tamarisk Inc. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019