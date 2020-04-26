Joan Marilyn (Voigt) CROSBY
Age 88, of Naples, FL Formerly South St. Paul, MN. Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by parents Emil and Evelyn Voigt. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Russell; her brother Richard (Voigt); her children Randy, Carrie and Kendall; grandchildren Nicole, Douglas, Joshua, Ashley, Jasmine, Jacob and Jenna; and great-grandchildren Evelynn, Santos, Cecilia, Talan, Kyan, Zacharia, Axel, Kaden and Noah; along with many nieces and nephews. Joan loved her family with a passion and was so proud to display her photo albums of her family and friends at the cabin. She was also a "snow-bird" who loved her time at their cabin in Park Rapids where she enjoyed reading, knitting and sitting by the fire with her friends and family. She enjoyed watching the leaves change in the fall and following the birds to the warm weather of her home in Naples, Florida. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her wonderful smile and for her love of conversation with her family and friends.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
