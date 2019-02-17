Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Mary ELSENPETER


Joan Mary ELSENPETER Obituary
Age 87 of South St. Paul Joan Mary Elsenpeter, age 87, of South St. Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born September 2, 1931 in South St. Paul to Erwin and Mabel (nee Caza) Schultz. Joan is survived by her daughter, Kari; son, Jeff (Sue); sisters, Evelyn (late Silvio) LaFontaine and Jan (late Cliff) Moore; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo, and son, Greg. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Church of St. Augustine, 420 North 3rd Street, South St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior at the Church. Joan will be laid to rest by her husband, Leo, in Oak Hill Cemetery, South St. Paul. Klecatsky and Sons Southern Chapel (651) 451-1551.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
