1/
Joan Mary RIEDLE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on October 22, 1943 in St. Paul to Joseph and Elizabeth (Serres) Doffing. She married Raymond Riedle on March 5, 1981. She is survived by her husband Ray, her children and grandchildren, Lisa Beck (husband Craig, Dillon and Brianna Beck), Dave Zuzek (wife Dianna, Kenzie, Maddie and Tommy) and Dale Zuzek (wife Kristin, Taylor and Ayla); siblings Tim, Tom, Jayne, Diane, Mike and Patti, and many in laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. She is reunited in heaven with her father (Joseph), mother (Elizabeth), stepmother (Jane), brother, Raymond, sister, Bonnie, and nephew Corey. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main Street) in North Branch on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with a public visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved