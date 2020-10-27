Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on October 22, 1943 in St. Paul to Joseph and Elizabeth (Serres) Doffing. She married Raymond Riedle on March 5, 1981. She is survived by her husband Ray, her children and grandchildren, Lisa Beck (husband Craig, Dillon and Brianna Beck), Dave Zuzek (wife Dianna, Kenzie, Maddie and Tommy) and Dale Zuzek (wife Kristin, Taylor and Ayla); siblings Tim, Tom, Jayne, Diane, Mike and Patti, and many in laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. She is reunited in heaven with her father (Joseph), mother (Elizabeth), stepmother (Jane), brother, Raymond, sister, Bonnie, and nephew Corey. A celebration of life will be held for immediate family at Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main Street) in North Branch on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with a public visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com