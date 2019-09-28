Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH
1095 Desoto Street
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McCANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan McCANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan McCANN Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Roger; daughter, Mina McCann Swanson; grandson and great-granddaughter. Survived by children, Micheal (Lew) Danielson, Mike (Marilyn) and Kelly (Mary Ann); 10 grandchildren and many great grand children and great-great grand children. She worked at St. Jude Medical and St Patrick Church and was an active member in TEC, To Encounter Christ. With an adventurous spirit, she biked across Ireland, England and parts of France. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30AM on September 30th at ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 1095 Desoto Street, St Paul. Visitation from 4pm – 8pm on September 29th at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St Paul MN. Memorials preferred to The . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Download Now