Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Roger; daughter, Mina McCann Swanson; grandson and great-granddaughter. Survived by children, Micheal (Lew) Danielson, Mike (Marilyn) and Kelly (Mary Ann); 10 grandchildren and many great grand children and great-great grand children. She worked at St. Jude Medical and St Patrick Church and was an active member in TEC, To Encounter Christ. With an adventurous spirit, she biked across Ireland, England and parts of France. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30AM on September 30th at ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 1095 Desoto Street, St Paul. Visitation from 4pm – 8pm on September 29th at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St Paul MN. Memorials preferred to The . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 28, 2019