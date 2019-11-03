|
Age 78, of suburban St. Paul Left this life on August 22, 2019. Her career, primarily at U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, was a source of pride. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Clara Dalebout, and brother, Larry. Survived by two children, a son-in-law, and sister, Carolyn. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina (952-800-1008). Casual, colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019