Joan (nee Blilie) (JoAnne) CRISHAM
Went to Heaven on her 80th birthday. Beautiful mom to Jim (Michelle), Connie and Kiki (Rich); special Gramma Jo to Sara (Drew), Cortney, Daniel, Jacob, Matthew, Natalie, Ryan, Britt & Kensie; great gramma to Cienna "Tinkerbell", Nova, Nash, Michael, Chloe & Callie; sister to Jon Blilie (Monica) and loving friend to Sandy for over 70 years. Preceded in death by her husband Spike and her parents, Jack and Katie. Special thank you to Highland Dialysis and United Hospital for your care and compassion. In lieu of memorials, please simply be kind to one another. Private Memorial and Interment.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
