Age 84, of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her beloved family on November 10, 2019. She is survived by Francis Sr., her adoring husband of 61 years; siblings, Richard Mahoney, Rosemary (Robert) Meyers and William Jr. (Patricia) Mahoney; 13 children, Francis Jr., Patrice (Greg) Wolff, Mark (Laura), Michael (Carolyn), Brian, Maureen (Mary), Rosemary (Dino) Seppi, Robert (Cyndi), Cynthia (Paul) McHale, Joseph, Karen (Jeffrey) Montpetit, Kathleen (Mike) and Daniel; 21 grandchildren, Peter, Michael, Christine (Tyler), Samuel (Gabe), Jack (Courtney), Nicholas (Beth), Madeline, Alyssa, Timothy, Ethan, Megan, Isabella, Antonina, Marissa (Alex), Madison, Samantha, Riley, Sapphire, Lucas, Olivia, and Logan; 4 great grand-children, Peyton, Parker, Henrik and Theo. Joan was preceded in death by father William Mahoney, mother Rose (née Blaeser) Mahoney and nephew and admired Godson, Michael Mahoney. Joan graduated from St. Joseph's Academy High School and graduated from the College of St. Catherine with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Joan's commitment to her Catholic faith was invaluable by serving as Pastoral Care Minister, Council of Catholic Woman, and Befriender's program at St. Peter's Church in Mendota. Joan also recently founded the Catholic Grandparent Ministry program at St. Peter's Church, which gives grandparent's the tools to pass on their heritage of faith onto their grandchildren. Joan had a passion for community outreach as a compassionate hospice volunteer with training from St. Joseph's Hospice with emphasis on Psychiatrics & Geriatric Rehabilitation. Joan was a strong advocate for the indigent and elderly, which she demonstrated through volunteering efforts with the Sisters of the Poor, Uganda Missions, Our Lady of Peace Hospice and the Listening House. Joan was such a welcoming, kind woman with a bright smile that could light up a room, and a beloved stay at home mother who cherished her children and grand children. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Visitation will take place 4-7 PM Thursday, Nov. 14 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling, Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with a prayer at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday Nov. 15 at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota Heights, MN, with visitation one hour prior to mass. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorials to the Listening House, St. Paul. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019