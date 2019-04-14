|
Passed away on April 11, 2019. Joan is survived by her children Timothy, Teresa (Greg), Jonathan (Elisse) and Ryan (Jennifer). She will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren Michael (Melissa), Katherine (Jason), Desneiges, Madeline, Samantha, Dylan, Caden and Jackson; and three great-grandchildren Joseph, Piper and Rosalie. She is preceded in death by her brother Bob Purcell husband Dennis and daughter Mary Joan. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Wednesday 4/17 at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation from 5-8pm and a prayer service at 7pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019