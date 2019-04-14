Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Purcell MURRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Purcell MURRAY Obituary
Passed away on April 11, 2019. Joan is survived by her children Timothy, Teresa (Greg), Jonathan (Elisse) and Ryan (Jennifer). She will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren Michael (Melissa), Katherine (Jason), Desneiges, Madeline, Samantha, Dylan, Caden and Jackson; and three great-grandchildren Joseph, Piper and Rosalie. She is preceded in death by her brother Bob Purcell husband Dennis and daughter Mary Joan. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Wednesday 4/17 at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation from 5-8pm and a prayer service at 7pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now