Loving Mother and Grandmother Age 90 of North St. Paul Passed away on May 18, 2020 due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by husband of 59 years Roger D. Carlson and parents Wesley and Alice Scheuneman. Survived by sons Scott (Betsy) and Douglas and grandchildren Thomas (Natalia) and Margaret (fiance Jerel Mueller) Carlson. Born on January 1, 1930 in St. Paul, Joan grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls and attended the University of South Dakota. Later in life, Joan returned to college at Lakewood College in White Bear Lake in the 1970s where she was active in art and the writers/poetry group. Then she finished college at the University of Minnesota, achieving honors with a B.A. in geography. Joan celebrated her 90th birthday on January 1, 2020. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved life, her family, nature, education and current affairs. The family enjoyed summer vacations, visiting Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and many other National Parks. For many years, Joan was a volunteer nature guide and bird bander at the former Warner Nature Center and a charter member of the Science Museum of Minnesota. Mom was an optimist who readily embraced new challenges such as jogging in the 1970s. She and the family spent many evenings around the kitchen table discussing politics and current affairs. Due to COVID-19 pandemic visiting restrictions, a date for Mom's funeral and burial are not set yet. A celebration of Joan's life is planned for near future. The family is grateful for the loving care that Mom received from the nurses, aides and staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center and St. Joseph's Hospital. Memorials preferred to the Science Museum of Minnesota, The Salvation Army, the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts or geography department. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.