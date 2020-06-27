Joan (Pommerening) STOLTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Lindstrom Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Joan went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and two infant children, Karen and Randy. Survived by her loving family: son, Dan (Robin); daughters, Jolene (Tim) Elrod and Amy Jo (Paul) McNamee; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Gene and Joan's love for the Lord was clear as they served and loved others. Joan's warm smile, attention to details, and deep love for her family will be greatly missed. Outdoor Celebration of Life details can be found at www.kokfuneralhome.com. 651-459-2483





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved