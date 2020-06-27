Age 85, of Lindstrom Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Joan went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and two infant children, Karen and Randy. Survived by her loving family: son, Dan (Robin); daughters, Jolene (Tim) Elrod and Amy Jo (Paul) McNamee; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Gene and Joan's love for the Lord was clear as they served and loved others. Joan's warm smile, attention to details, and deep love for her family will be greatly missed. Outdoor Celebration of Life details can be found at www.kokfuneralhome.com. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.