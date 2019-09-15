Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Joan T. SMITH Obituary
Age 95. Retired Vice President, Trust Investments Division, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., died peacefully on September 1, 2019. She was born in East St. Paul, MN, the only child of Marie and Charles Smith. Joan graduated from Johnson High School and the U of M. Previously a member of House of Hope. Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Washburn McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Mpls., MN 55418. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
