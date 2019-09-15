|
Age 95. Retired Vice President, Trust Investments Division, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., died peacefully on September 1, 2019. She was born in East St. Paul, MN, the only child of Marie and Charles Smith. Joan graduated from Johnson High School and the U of M. Previously a member of House of Hope. Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Washburn McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Mpls., MN 55418. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019