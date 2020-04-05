|
Passed away on April 2, 2020 at home in Maplewood surrounded by loved ones. Lifelong resident of St . Paul, graduate of Harding High 1966 and worked at Bethesda Hospital. Her passions were family and helping those in need. Joan joins her parents, Jack and Dolores Kunz, in heaven. Survived by ex-husband Edward Tossey; children John and Lisa Tossey; grandchildren Maly, Edward, Ashley, Joshua; great grandchildren Amelia, Seryn, Theodore, Evelyn, Leon; sisters Judy and Linda; nephew Bradley Kunz. A private ceremony will be held in honor of her memory at a later time. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020