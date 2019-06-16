Home

Joan V. (Trebiani) CAIN

Joan V. (Trebiani) CAIN Obituary
Age 84 Longtime Eastsider Passed away unexpectedly on June 12th. Preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Roland and his wife, Marie. Joan is survived by her children, Thomas (Mary), Joe (Julie), Michelle (Jeff) and Matt (Amanda); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her devoted sister, Mary Lou Trebiani and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM on Tuesday, June 18th at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul. Visitation 4-7PM on Monday, June 17th at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul, and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Private family interment. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
