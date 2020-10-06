Age 87 of Forest Lake, MN Born July 22, 1933, Grandma, Joan, or Joansie as she was known by her husband and close friends, grew up in Verndale, MN. After graduating from Verndale High School Joan earned a degree from St. Gabriels's School of Nursing in Little Falls, MN. While beginning her career as a nurse, Joan met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Voelk. The new couple embarked on a journey with ambitions dreams, and simple beginnings in Staples, MN. After the birth of their three children, Joan and Ken moved to White Bear Lake, where she continued a career in nursing at Lakeview Memorial Hospital. Joan ultimately assumed the position of Nurse Supervisor. Eventually settling in Forrest Lake, Joan's career in the medical field continued long after retirement, culminating with her position on the Forrest Lake Hospital Board. All along her passing through life, whether it be professionally or neighborly, Joan garnered the respect and trust of an overwhelming number people who would ultimately become lifelong friends. Many summer weekends were spent at the family cabin on Lake Shamineau. Closer to her roots in northern Minnestoa, Joan enjoyed the lake life. Water skiing, sun bathing, cocktail hour, a neighborhood fish fry, and a good game of gin rummy was the definition of a perfect day. Later in life Joan took on her final challenge, golf; once again spawning relationships that would blossom into unbreakable friendships. Joan's appetite for life never slowed. Working at St. Paul Harley Davidson into her late 70's. Joan's 80th birthday party included 300 people, a rock band, and fireworks show! Joan exuded positive energy which attracted an amazing group of people who will never forget her. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Voelk, mother and father Mildred and Ted Weber, along with many aunts and uncles. Joan Voelk is survived by her two sons Thomas, and John Voelk, daughter Jeanne Frawley, brother Jerry Weber, and sister Janice Eschedor. As well as grandchildren, Jesse, Jeffrey, Mandy, Andrew, Eric, Jeremy, and Leah, along with great grandchildren, Marley, Izzy, Addie, Amelia, Ari, Dawson, Ava, Ella, Katrina, and Mason. Joan will be laid to rest with Kenny at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. There will be no memorial service at this time due to the pandemic. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store