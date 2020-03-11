|
|
Age 77 of Hugo Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Richard & Sara Wrich; sister, Diane Mulrooney. Survived by loving husband of 56 years, Jerry; sons, Lee, James (Kim); granddaughters, Emily & Jade; brother, William (Mary) Wrich; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Joane loved to travel and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed being active with her St. Mark's grade school classmates. More than anything she loved her family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, March 14th with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at The Church of St. Genevieve – St John's site, 14363 Forest Blvd, Hugo. Memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor. Private family interment. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020