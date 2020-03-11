Home

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of St. Genevieve – St John's site
14363 Forest Blvd
Hugo, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Genevieve – St John's site
14363 Forest Blvd
Hugo, MN
Joane M. SCHERER


1943 - 2020
Joane M. SCHERER Obituary
Age 77 of Hugo Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Richard & Sara Wrich; sister, Diane Mulrooney. Survived by loving husband of 56 years, Jerry; sons, Lee, James (Kim); granddaughters, Emily & Jade; brother, William (Mary) Wrich; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Joane loved to travel and was strong in her faith. She enjoyed being active with her St. Mark's grade school classmates. More than anything she loved her family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, March 14th with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at The Church of St. Genevieve – St John's site, 14363 Forest Blvd, Hugo. Memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor. Private family interment. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020
