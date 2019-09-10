|
|
October 7, 1938 ~ September 8, 2019 Wife, Mother, Grandmother Passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Erickson; mother and father, Mary and John Evanish. Survived by children, Ed, Jay (Beth), Gene (Ginnie), Linn Ahrendt; 6 grandchildren; siblings, John Evanish (Kathy), Mary Schepers (Jim). Joanie was a liturgist, song leader and choir member at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, a volunteer at Cradle of Hope, Roseville, MN. She loved spending time at Giants Ridge with her family and especially enjoyed visits with her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Friday, September 13, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (2048 Hamline Ave N., Roseville), Visitation 6PM-8PM, Thursday, September 12, at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 Hamline Ave N. Roseville, 651-631-2727) and 1 hour prior to Mass at church Friday. Memorials preferred to Cradle of Hope, Roseville, MN. Private burial.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019