Age 76 of Little Canada Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by daughter, Lynn; son, Jimmy; former husband, Kenny; and parents, LuVerne & Minard Larson, and Howard Dahl. Survived by daughters, Roxanne (John) Urman and Michelle Barrieau; grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Denning, Joe (Jackie) Swinney, Amy Urman, Danielle Urman, and Christopher Ogris; 7 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Lori and Nancy; brothers, Skip and John; special cousin, Martha; special niece, Maryanne; and other family members & friends. JoAnn was a chiropractic assistant for many years and then switched careers to work with special needs adults until retirement. JoAnn was a very artistic and creative person. She loved gardening, sewing, drawing, painting, decorating, and many other hobbies. Special thanks to her hospice team, Theresa & Ann. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
