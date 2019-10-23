|
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 78, of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. JoAnn was born in and lived much of her life in St. Paul. She was extremely close to her siblings – her family has fond memories of her sitting at the kitchen table on the phone chatting with Gerry or Kathleen for hours. Her family will always remember her fantastic cooking, her no-nonsense attitude, and her dedication to family. She lived life to the fullest and laughed often. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. JoAnn was preceded in death by parents Leo & Rosemary Powers; sisters Gerry (Joe) Vruno and Kathleen (Tom) Miller and brothers Jack (Barbara) Powers and Jim (Rosemarie) Powers. JoAnn is survived by Brian Lewis; children Daniel (Elizabeth) Lewis, Kathleen Palm, and Paul (Laura) Lewis; and grandchildren Cole, Max, Tristan, Clay, and Annabelle. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019, 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights, 2pm service, with gravesite interment following. Wulff 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019