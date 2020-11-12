1/
Joann C. SWOBODA
Age 72 of St. Paul Passed away after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer on November 10, 2020. Survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Michelle Meyer (Adam Richards); sister, Joyce Meyers Janquart; step-sons, Wade (Margaret), Geoffery, and Samuel (Emily); grandchildren, Noah, Jackson, and Olivia; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Hilda (née Peasel) Murschel Jacobson, Reuben Murschel, and Ray Jacobson and many aunts and uncles. Joann was born in Webster, SD. She enjoyed spending her time in her garden and on the golf course. She was loved by all. A Private Service will be held 5pm Saturday, November 14 with a zoom option available for the public. Please contact the funeral home for details. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
05:00 PM
a zoom option available for the public
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
