On October 12, 2019 Age 77, of West St. Paul Preceded in death by parents Arnold & Florence Nauer; step-mother Alberta; sisters Francine, Ruth Ann & Jeanette (Nettie). Survived by husband Michael; sons David & Danny; daughter-in-law Wanda; brothers Arnold (Joyce) Nauer, Albert (Mary) Nauer & Jerry Nauer; sisters Marilyn (John) Gogola & Kathy Nauer. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews & cousins. Family will greet friends Saturday, October 19th 2019 10:00am - 2:00pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019