Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann WALCZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann G. (Nauer) WALCZAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann G. (Nauer) WALCZAK Obituary
On October 12, 2019 Age 77, of West St. Paul Preceded in death by parents Arnold & Florence Nauer; step-mother Alberta; sisters Francine, Ruth Ann & Jeanette (Nettie). Survived by husband Michael; sons David & Danny; daughter-in-law Wanda; brothers Arnold (Joyce) Nauer, Albert (Mary) Nauer & Jerry Nauer; sisters Marilyn (John) Gogola & Kathy Nauer. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews & cousins. Family will greet friends Saturday, October 19th 2019 10:00am - 2:00pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now