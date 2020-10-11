Passed peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with failing health on Monday, October 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Bertha and Beauford (Joe) Pearce, sisters Lillian Schire, Rosemary L'Heureux, Darlene Hines and brothers Bob and Denny Pearce. Survived by her children Karen Johnson, Doug Johnson and Jolene Kolbeck, sister Marilyn Tacheny (Russ), sister-in-law Judi Pearce and brother-in-law Larry Koenen. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews and family members. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.