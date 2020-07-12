1/
JoAnn L. KAPPEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69, of Maplewood, MN Passed away on July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Rosemarie Kappel. Survived by brother, Larry (Linda), sister, Jane, nephews Matthew (Alisa) and Justin (Stephanie) and great-nephews Peyton, Ethan, Raymond and Murphy. JoAnn was a 32-year employee of the VA Hospital lab in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a PRIVATE Family Eulogy and remembrance to follow at: Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel 5000 West 50th Street Edina, MN 55424 952-920-3996 www.Washburn-McReavy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved