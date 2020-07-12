Age 69, of Maplewood, MN Passed away on July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Rosemarie Kappel. Survived by brother, Larry (Linda), sister, Jane, nephews Matthew (Alisa) and Justin (Stephanie) and great-nephews Peyton, Ethan, Raymond and Murphy. JoAnn was a 32-year employee of the VA Hospital lab in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a PRIVATE Family Eulogy and remembrance to follow at: Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel 5000 West 50th Street Edina, MN 55424 952-920-3996 www.Washburn-McReavy.com