JoAnn Louise STROM
Age 87, of South St. Paul JoAnn L. Strom, (nee Greengard), died on September 8th. She is survived by her children, Margaret Mathews, Elizabeth (David) Kidd and Karl (Vanessa) Strom; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Orville) Bailles; sister-in-law, Janet Greengard; nieces, and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Harold P. Strom; brother, Louis Greengard; and parents Martin and Meta Greengard. She will be placed at final rest with her beloved husband, Harold, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. A Celebration of JoAnn's Life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
