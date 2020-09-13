Age 87, of South St. Paul JoAnn L. Strom, (nee Greengard), died on September 8th. She is survived by her children, Margaret Mathews, Elizabeth (David) Kidd and Karl (Vanessa) Strom; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Orville) Bailles; sister-in-law, Janet Greengard; nieces, and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Harold P. Strom; brother, Louis Greengard; and parents Martin and Meta Greengard. She will be placed at final rest with her beloved husband, Harold, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. A Celebration of JoAnn's Life will be held at a later date.