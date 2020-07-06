1/
Passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. She was born in Minneapolis on September 17, 1932 to Lawrence "Lolly" and Hansina (Fisher) Lowe. She attended schools in Minneapolis and graduated from West High. In I952, she married D. Robert DuBe' and to this union Teresa, Robert, Michelle and David were born. She was preceded in death by eldest daughter Terrie in 2016. In 1974, she married Edward D. Ludke and to this union, a son, Matthew was born. Matthew passed away in 2017. She loved waitressing and worked many years at the Lincoln Dell in St. Louis Park and the Bali Hai in Maplewood. In her retirement years she worked for First Student as a Bus Aide. She loved to travel and was blessed to have visited the Holy Land, the highlight of all her wanderings. She also enjoyed spending time in casinos with her friends and cousins and watching true crime shows on TV. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and CJ, Dave and Kelli and daughter Shelli (Isle). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her parents, sister Jean and husband Berdel Anderson, granddaughter Tina and son-in-law Rick (Isle) also preceded her in death. At her request, no services are planned.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
