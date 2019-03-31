|
Age 96, of Shoreview Passed away March 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Emmett; sisters, Dagny Kay, Melba Hurtgen and Eunice Walker. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, April 1st (visitation 10-11AM) at Lutheran Church of The Resurrection, 910 W. Co Rd D, Shoreview. Reception following service. Interment at a later date at Ft. Snelling Ntl Cemetery. Joann retired after a long-time employment with Munsingwear. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019