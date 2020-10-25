1/1
Joann P. (King) BECKER
Age 85 of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Survived by husband of 65 years, Edward Becker; children Dan (Mary and her son, Adrian), Bob, Tom (Tami), Judy Bataglia, Jim, Patty (Billy) Burington; grandchildren Tommy (Jess), Hanah (Josh), Krista (Josh) Nissen, Kathryn Bataglia, Mekenzie Burington, Marcus Burington; sister, Gail Duggan; sisters- in-law, Marlys Carvelli, Norma King; brother-in-law, Rome Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Joseph King; 11 brothers and sisters; and sister-in-law, Caroline Pearson. Joann graduated from Monroe High School and was a lifelong resident of West 7th Street. Her greatest joy in life was raising her children and grandchildren. She loved watching the polka club and Minnesota Vikings and was Garth Brooks' biggest fan. Family is grateful for all the care she received over the last few months by many healthcare workers, especially staff at Highland Chateau. She will be dearly missed. Private interment at Fort Snelling.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
