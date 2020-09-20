Passed away peacefully at the age of 75. JoAnn grew up on the Eastside of St. Paul and raised her family in Oakdale. She loved spending as much time as possible at the cabin in Aitkin or in Mesa, Arizona. She was a proud hockey, softball, baseball and band Mom who was always doing what she could to support and watch her kids' activities. She enjoyed the McLaughlin family reunions and spending time with her family. Lastly, JoAnn was never afraid to share her opinion with anyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Joyce and her stillborn brother, Richard. Survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dick; her children, Joe (Denise) and Nikki (Aaron) Wood; her grandchildren, Lauren, Vanessa, Logan and Evan; her siblings, Judy (Tom) Ryan and Janice Cotroneo; many nieces, nephews and other family. Visitation 4-7PM on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Transfiguration Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale. Burial at Union Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the visitation and at Mass.