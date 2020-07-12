Age 81, Of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully July 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Willard Wells; mother, Helen Wells Brobakken; step-father, Norman Brobakken; twin sons. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Elroy; children, Deborah Berg Wright, Gary Berg, Gregory (Julie) Berg, Glen Berg; five grandchildren, Shaynelle (Sampson) Haseltine, Neyna (Kaleb) Oemig, Ian Clifton, Alexander Clifton, Scott Berg; six great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Harold) Anderson; numerous other loved relatives and friends. JoAnn studied Zoology in her early 20s and had a passion for embroidery, gardening, fishing and caring for children. For many years she operated her own daycare during which she loved and cared for numerous children as if they were her own. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com