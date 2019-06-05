Home

Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on June 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, William L.; parents, Joseph and Agnes Budik; and sister, Beverly. Survived by her three children, Julie (Mark) Harrington, Vickie (Michael) Gonzalez, and William J. Jannis; grandchildren, Miranda, Gabrielle, and Patrick; brother, Joseph (Priscilla) Budik; and many nieces and a nephew. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Tuesday, June 11 at HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1435 Midway Pkwy, St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9 am. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Ramsey County Humane Society or Open Arms of Minnesota. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019
