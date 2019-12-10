|
Age 90 of Saint Paul, Minnesota December 7, 1928 - November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved husband, Richard W.; dear parents, Roy & Alice Munson; and dear brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Loree Munson. Survived by nieces, Janice and Sue Munson; nephew, Robert Munson, Jr. (Jeong-mi); two step-children, Claire Tarr (Chuck) and Robert Nelson; great-niece, Olan Munson; and great-nephew, Jed Munson. Joanne was fortunate to have had many fine friends during her lifetime. She attended Johnson Senior High and the University of Minnesota where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. For over 16 years she taught in the elementary schools of St. Paul. She loved nature, especially flowers, and dabbled in decorating and cooking. Services will be held at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade Street, St. Paul on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, with Visitation at 10am, Funeral at 11am, and luncheon at Noon. Interment at Forest Lawn. Memorials preferred to the church or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 10, 2019