Age 91, of Vadnais Heights Born on November 30, 1929 Passed away on December 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Louis F.; sister, Virginia Waybright and brother, Gerald Gardell. She will be missed by her children, Judy Wright (Lloyd), Barb, Gail Judd (Doug), Rob (Bec), and Steve (Lisa). Also survived by 8 grand children: Jeff (Tai), Nick, Jeni, Sarah, Eric (Heather), Scott (Kat), Joe and Blaire, as well as 10 great-grand children. Joanne and Lou were the former owners of Poolside in Little Canada. Former long-time resident of Maplewood, MN and Bonita Springs, FL. Joanne loved to play the organ, sew, knit and crochet and took up coloring when her health declined and limited her mobility. She and Lou enjoyed many fun trips over the years and socializing with friends and family. Visitation at 1:00 pm with service at Sunset Funeral Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 9th, with interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The Livestream of the service will be on Sunset Funeral Home and Cemetery Facebook Page. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Care Center White Bear Lake for the excellent care they gave Joanne in the past year. Social distancing and masks will be required at the service. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com