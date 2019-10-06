|
April 21, 1935 - October 2, 2019 Joined her beloved husband, Bud, her parents, 6 siblings and other loved ones. Survived by children: Mary (Kirk) DiLorenzo, Bob (Jill Magnuson) Marose and Jeff Marose, grand children: Mike DiLorenzo (Mollie Valentino), Erik (Emily) DiLorenzo, Scott (Abi) DiLorenzo, Hannah, Abby and Josh Marose, great grand children: Trevor, Cora, Arianna and Elijah DiLorenzo. Joanne retired in 1996 after 39 years of teaching -35 in ISD #833. She was so proud of her 100% Norwegian heritage she considered Nordfjord, Norway her heaven on earth. A private family service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. If you so wish, memorials may be given to your church or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019