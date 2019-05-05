|
|
Of Scandia, MN Drifted into heaven on May 3, 2019 at age 81. She will be sadly missed by husband of 53 years, David Benoy; daughters, Julie (Dean) Dreckman, Jill Bickford (Mick Donovan), Wendy (Daryl) Seim, Jenny Bickford (Brad Underwood); grandchildren, Erika, Evan, Krista, Kayla; great-grandchil-dren Arianna, Brayden, Carter; brother Douglas (Carolyn) Risch; and many cherished in-laws, friends, nieces/nephews and cousins. JoAnne demonstrated strength, compassion, curiosity and creativity her entire life. Her laugh could light up a room. Sustained by her strong faith in God, she overcame the death of her first husband, Jack Bickford, at age 27, lymphoma at 60 and then began a battle with leukemia at 79. Her quiet bravery as she started each new day with hope and grace was a lasting life lesson for those who knew her. JoAnne loved entertaining, cooking, sewing and was an extraordinary quilter, creating 380 quilts in her lifetime including 101 quilts of valor, quilts for fundraisers/charities and quilts stitched with love that will be treasured forever by friends and family. An extremely social person, she loved her coffee club, quilting groups and their Hitchhiker RV club. JoAnne and Dave enjoyed traveling to experience the beauty of nature, local culture and people. Family trips to the British Isles, Europe and RV trips to nearly every state created lasting memories. Visitation 9:30am Thursday, 5-9-19 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Forest Lake followed by Service at 11. Memorials preferred to (LLS.org) or Forest Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019