Age 86, of Roseville Passed away September 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Theodore; parents, Walter and Johanna Widerski; sister, Georgia; brother, Dave; and son-in-law, Kraig Siebenaler. Survived by children, Joanna Siebenaler, Ted (Mary Beth); Patty (Nic) Bacigalupo; grandchildren, Theodore, Maggie, Bella; brother, Walter Widerski (Mary Liljedahl); and sister, Sue (Tom) Jachymowski. Born July 28, 1934 in St. Paul where she attended St. Agnes Elementary and graduated from Wilson High School, (Class of '52). Employed by the Minnesota Highway Department prior to raising her family, later returning to the Minnesota Department of Transportation where she retired as an office manager. She was an avid gardener who deeply loved her family and friends, always putting others first. We will cherish her always. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon Friday, September 11 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation at the church 11 AM-12 Noon. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550