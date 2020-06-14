Age 76 - Of Roseville Passed away June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Salvatore; and sister, Mary Ziel. Survived by children, Mark (Kim), Cheryl (Michael) Schilz, Paul (Rhonda), Daniel (Amanda) and Christopher; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Myrtle) Salvatore and Richard (Betsy) Salvatore; sisters, Helen (Brian) Nichols and Luanne (Jack) Palmer; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM Thursday, June 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, June 19 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Calvary Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.