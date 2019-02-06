|
|
Age 70, of Zimmerman Passed away on February 3, 2019 Survived by husband of 48 years, Larry; children, Joseph (Hennika), Lori (Thomas) Dorrel, Christopher (Kate) and John; grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Micah Dorrel, Sonny, Novi and Cedar, and Luka and Asher; sisters, Rosemary (Carl) Meyer and Mary Anne Heldt; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Memorial service on Sat, Feb 9th at 2PM with visitation one hour prior at Gateway Church, 13913 185th Ave NW, Elk River. Dares Funeral Home 763-441-1212 daresfuneralserivce.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019