Age 81 of Oakdale Beloved Wife Passed away on July 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Grace Ziemski; son, Michael; in-laws, Edward and Bernice Moris; and former husband, Gary Batterson. Survived by her loving husband, Peter; sons, David and Steven; step-sons, Michael (Shaye) Moris and Mark Moris; 9 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Ziemski, Linda (Jim) Dahlin, Debra Ziemski, Georgia (Larry) Aamodt and Karyne (Joe) Taney; brother-in-law, William (Lynn) Moris; and sister-in-law, MaryJo (Tom) Magill. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Celebration of Joni's Life will be held on Monday, July 27th from 4-6pm at Lake Elmo Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo.