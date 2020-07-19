1/
Joanne E. "Joni" (Batterson) MORIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81 of Oakdale Beloved Wife Passed away on July 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Grace Ziemski; son, Michael; in-laws, Edward and Bernice Moris; and former husband, Gary Batterson. Survived by her loving husband, Peter; sons, David and Steven; step-sons, Michael (Shaye) Moris and Mark Moris; 9 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Ziemski, Linda (Jim) Dahlin, Debra Ziemski, Georgia (Larry) Aamodt and Karyne (Joe) Taney; brother-in-law, William (Lynn) Moris; and sister-in-law, MaryJo (Tom) Magill. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Celebration of Joni's Life will be held on Monday, July 27th from 4-6pm at Lake Elmo Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lake Elmo Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved