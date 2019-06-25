Home

JoAnne Gloria "Josie" OLSON

JoAnne Gloria "Josie" OLSON Obituary
Age 95 years young Went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sat. June 22. Josie, Nana, Nonnie was the ultimate example of a woman who embraced life with everything she had. Her attitude was 2nd to none. Preceded in death by husband, Big Bill; sons, David and Billy and daughter Mary Jo. Survived by children: Scott (Julie) Olson, Gary (Martha) Olson, Barb (Tom) Aslesen, Greg (Jean) Olson; daughter-in-law Shelley Olson Hansen; son-in-law Stephen McCracken and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Josie had a passion for Christ and was devoted to the Cursillo Ministry for many years. She led by example in her commitment to her marriage, raising 7 children and always being there for whoever needed her. Her joy was infectious and she had a sharp sense of humor that always left you smiling. She was a gift to everyone around her. Mass of the Christian Burial at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland, St. Paul, 10:00am Thursday June 27th, with a reviewal 1 hour before. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following a luncheon at the church. Memorials preferred to The Chrone's and Colitis Foundation: The MS Society of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019
