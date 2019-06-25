|
Age 95 years young Went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sat. June 22. Josie, Nana, Nonnie was the ultimate example of a woman who embraced life with everything she had. Her attitude was 2nd to none. Preceded in death by husband, Big Bill; sons, David and Billy and daughter Mary Jo. Survived by children: Scott (Julie) Olson, Gary (Martha) Olson, Barb (Tom) Aslesen, Greg (Jean) Olson; daughter-in-law Shelley Olson Hansen; son-in-law Stephen McCracken and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Josie had a passion for Christ and was devoted to the Cursillo Ministry for many years. She led by example in her commitment to her marriage, raising 7 children and always being there for whoever needed her. Her joy was infectious and she had a sharp sense of humor that always left you smiling. She was a gift to everyone around her. Mass of the Christian Burial at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland, St. Paul, 10:00am Thursday June 27th, with a reviewal 1 hour before. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following a luncheon at the church. Memorials preferred to The Chrone's and Colitis Foundation: The MS Society of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019